Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Buys $289,895.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GBDC stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -247.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

