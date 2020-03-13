Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.53 ($7.59).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €4.87 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.30. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

