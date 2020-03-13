Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€6.37” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.37 ($7.41) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.55 ($6.46).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

