Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €5.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.38 ($7.42).

ETR KCO opened at €3.07 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million and a PE ratio of -24.93. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of €7.37 ($8.56).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

