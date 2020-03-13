Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.88 ($19.62).

ENGI opened at €10.54 ($12.26) on Tuesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.49 and a 200-day moving average of €14.72.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

