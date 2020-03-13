Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.99).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €3.12 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.58 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.40.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

