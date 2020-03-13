GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $170,755.26 and $9,253.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,104,135 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.