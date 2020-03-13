Go-Ahead Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 30.17 (LON:GOG)

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.40) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,079.80 ($14.20) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a market cap of $477.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,999.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,076.76.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group will post 16287.6178399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective (down from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,066.86 ($27.19).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

