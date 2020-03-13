Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

GILD stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 297,360 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

