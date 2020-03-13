Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $79,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,073,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

