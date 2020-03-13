GET Protocol (GET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $43,859.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004214 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $43,859.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00503724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.04542716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00057475 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018036 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

