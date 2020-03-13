General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 4.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of General Electric worth $1,230,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 49.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 332,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.