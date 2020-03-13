GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.05. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 305,893 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

