Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Purchases $769,250.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00.

GTES stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.