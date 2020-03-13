Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Acquires $714,038.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

GTES stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

