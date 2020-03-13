GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.