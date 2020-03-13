GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.80-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. GAP also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-$1.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

GPS stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 401,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,343. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

