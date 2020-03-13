Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GFRD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.09. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.65).

Several analysts have commented on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday.

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

