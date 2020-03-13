FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.09. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $944,821.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,821.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.