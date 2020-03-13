FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of OVV opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

