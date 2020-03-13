FY2020 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,592,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 503,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 132,760 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.