FY2020 EPS Estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. ValuEngine raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.96. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

