FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered by Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of BNS opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.