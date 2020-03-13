FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avivagen Inc Raised by Zacks Investment Research (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) – Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of VIV stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. Avivagen has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

