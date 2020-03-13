FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CENTRICA PLC/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.29 on Friday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

