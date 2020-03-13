FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

