FY2020 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.77. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.25.

TSE NA opened at C$47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$45.70 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

