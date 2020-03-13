FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Issued By Taglich Brothers

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MDxHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXDHF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.87. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

