FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.90.

BNS stock opened at C$50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$48.92 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.07%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

