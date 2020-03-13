FY2019 EPS Estimates for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Reduced by Analyst

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report released on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

