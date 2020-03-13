Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FORK opened at $2.03 on Friday. Fuling Global has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Fuling Global alerts:

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuling Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuling Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.