Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 25.08%.

FTEK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.