FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FSB Bancorp stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. FSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get FSB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of FSB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.