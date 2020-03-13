Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $147.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$132.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$151.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.05. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,025 shares of company stock worth $5,341,089.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

