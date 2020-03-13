Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBM shares. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,354. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.