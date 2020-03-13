FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.