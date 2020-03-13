Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Insider Purchases $15,190.00 in Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) insider Sanjay Chowbey purchased 500 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $15,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 150.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

