Fiverr International (FVRR) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is one of 136 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fiverr International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fiverr International alerts:

40.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiverr International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -31.32% -21.74% -13.30% Fiverr International Competitors -0.80% -16.52% 0.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million -$33.54 million -20.19 Fiverr International Competitors $2.88 billion $431.63 million 14.40

Fiverr International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fiverr International Competitors 1380 5526 9352 425 2.53

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.49%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Fiverr International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fiverr International competitors beat Fiverr International on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.