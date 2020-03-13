FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 145 ($1.91).

LON FGP opened at GBX 84.15 ($1.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.03.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

