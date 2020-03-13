First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

FR stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

