First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

