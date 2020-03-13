First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Director Scott M. Niswonger Purchases 100,000 Shares

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 2,346,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.