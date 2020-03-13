First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of First Hawaiian worth $44,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.67 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

