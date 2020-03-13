First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

