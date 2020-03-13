First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.
