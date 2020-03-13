First Analysis Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $19.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at First Analysis from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. First Analysis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII opened at $9.81 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in Digi International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.