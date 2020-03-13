First Analysis Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – First Analysis decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. First Analysis analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. First Analysis also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. American Public Education’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

