Financial Survey: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and American Express (NASDAQ:AXP)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Express 1 8 9 0 2.44

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. American Express has a consensus target price of $132.29, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than American Express.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A American Express 15.44% 30.21% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.60 $61.60 million $1.12 11.81 American Express $43.56 billion 1.55 $6.76 billion $8.20 10.19

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. American Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Express beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

