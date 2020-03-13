Financial Survey: Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 74.49%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.09 -$12.19 million ($4.30) -1.46 Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 7,325.30 -$6.27 million N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -77.55% -58.48% -31.60% Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

