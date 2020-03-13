Financial Contrast: CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) & istar (NYSE:STAR)

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. istar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. istar pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. istar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and istar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00 istar 0 0 1 0 3.00

istar has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given istar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe istar is more favorable than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -10.94% 7.95% 0.54% istar 67.57% 26.62% 6.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of istar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and istar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $322.97 million 1.60 -$35.34 million $0.50 10.76 istar $479.50 million 2.17 $324.04 million $3.73 3.60

istar has higher revenue and earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

istar beats CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

