Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

